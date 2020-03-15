Why Queen Elizabeth will skip Princess Beatrice’s wedding

Princess Beatrice’s wedding plans have come to a dramatic stand still as recent news surfaced which reveals that the Queen has opted out, and will no longer be participating in Princess Beatrice’s wedding ceremony.

The main reason behind the Queen's decision to back off from the ceremony is attributed to her aging health and her high risk factor for catching coronavirus.

Hence, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Queen and her husband, both aged well over 60 years of age, have been recommended to remain in self isolation for the remainder of the pandemic's spread.

According to an official palace statement from the royal family, it is a “sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, changes are being made to the Queen‘s diary commitments in the coming weeks.”

The statement further went on to say, “In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, Her Majesty’s forthcoming visits to Cheshire and Camden will be rescheduled.

“Audiences will continue as usual. Other events will be reviewed on an ongoing basis in line with the appropriate advice.”