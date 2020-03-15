close
Sun Mar 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 15, 2020

Sajal Ali’s family photo after marriage wins hearts

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 15, 2020
Sajal Ali’s family photo after marriage wins hearts

Sajal Ali’s family photo, taken shortly after her marriage with Ahad Raza Mir in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, has won hearts on social media.

Ahad Raza Mir’s mother Samra Raza shared the adorable photo on her Instagram handle with blessings for Sajal.

View this post on Instagram

Sada Khush Raho

A post shared by MamaMir (@maamaamir) on

The photo features Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir, his father Asif Raza Mir, mother and brother Adnan.

She captioned the picture, “Meri Pyari Beti Sada Khush Raho (My dear daughter, keep smiling always)” with heart emojis.

The photo has taken the internet by storm.

Samra Raza also extended birthday wishes to her younger son Adnan.

The Aangan couple tied the knot in Abu Dhabi on March 14, 2020.

Latest News

More From Entertainment