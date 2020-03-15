Sajal Ali’s family photo after marriage wins hearts

Sajal Ali’s family photo, taken shortly after her marriage with Ahad Raza Mir in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, has won hearts on social media.



Ahad Raza Mir’s mother Samra Raza shared the adorable photo on her Instagram handle with blessings for Sajal.

The photo features Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir, his father Asif Raza Mir, mother and brother Adnan.



She captioned the picture, “Meri Pyari Beti Sada Khush Raho (My dear daughter, keep smiling always)” with heart emojis.

The photo has taken the internet by storm.



Samra Raza also extended birthday wishes to her younger son Adnan.

The Aangan couple tied the knot in Abu Dhabi on March 14, 2020.