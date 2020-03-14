Archie Harrison living the high life in Canada with Prince Harry, Meghan

With the final few royal engagements wrapped up, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are gearing up to return to their life of solitude and peace in Canada.



According to a source close to PEOPLE, Archie is “doing great. He’s grabbing onto things and picking himself up. He’s starting to have movement, which is really exciting.” With this bit of news its easy to imagine just how overjoyed his parents might feel, according to the former royal’s inner circle, Meghan and Harry “are really happy.”

Harry behaves impeccably around his son and Meghan appears to have motherhood down flat. The source went onto say, “Harry is the best dad—he’s so into it. And Meghan is a natural.”

A separate source opened up to US Weekly to share what a typical morning in the former royal’s life entails, “Meghan takes a walk with Archie every single day through the woods."

“She either pushes him in a stroller through the paved trails through the public woods by their home or straps him on and walks the more rustic routes. The walks usually last around an hour or two, but she takes them daily.”

In regards to Meghan’s overall demeanor and attitude with neighbors and fellow Canadians, the former royal is “very kind to the locals she meets while hiking.” She openly interacts with anyone who crosses her path and is “all around pleasant to strangers.”

The source concluded by revealing, “she is telling friends that she is so happy to be out in nature and [in] their secluded area.”