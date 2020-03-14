Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'still loved' by Queen Elizabeth II and royal family

While many may have thought the ties between departed royal family members Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the rest of the clan are shaky, this doesn’t seem to be entirely true.

In spite of the drama that engulfed the world following their decision to exit, the latest update affirms that Queen Elizabeth II as well as the rest of the royal family members still love the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

As per PEOPLE’s royal correspondent, Simon Perry, Her Majesty is of the belief that the two are still "much loved members of the family."

The news has come following tensions rife amongst the family at the Commonwealth Day Service as the Sussex pair and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton were excluded from the Queen’s procession this year.

Body language expert, Blanca Cobb too had given a nod of approval to conjecture that pressure was mounting between the fab four.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, she said the two brothers had showed a "similar seriousness" while Kate’s greeting had been “lackluster.”

"To be honest I think Kate has taken it all badly. She Harry and William were once such a happy trio, she thinks what has happened is all very sad," she added.