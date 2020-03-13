Two former prime ministers raise arrest of Jang Group editor-in-chief in NA

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League — Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday raised before the National Assembly the arrest of Jang and Geo Group's editor-in-chief by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on fabricated charges.

Speaking on the floor of the Lower House, former prime minster and senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi noted that the editor-in-chief of the largest media group in Pakistan had been arrested.

"Is NAB an institution for revenge that it will arrest anyone speaking against it?" he asked.

Abbasi added that the tradition of political victimization through the offices of NAB should be abolished.

"The ink had not even dried yet on the Islamabad High Court's judgement which details the conditions of arrest, and Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman has been arrested," he said on the floor.

In addition to Abbasi, former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf also brought up the arrest of the Jang editor-in-chief in his speech in the Lower House.

"A complaint was lodged against the owner of Jang Group and he came to NAB offices to provide answers. However, he was arrested upon his arrival," Ashraf, who belongs to the PPP, said.

"The press gallery is empty today. The media is protesting. Under what emergency was the owner of a media house arrested?" he asked.

Arrest on concocted charges, says Jang spokesperson

NAB had on Thursday arrested the editor-in-chief of the Jang and Geo Media Group in connection with property allegedly bought illegally from a government entity more than 34 years ago.

The property was, in fact, bought from a private party 34 years ago and all evidence of this was given to NAB and legal requirements fulfilled, such as duty and taxes.

According to the Group's spokesperson, the editor-in-chief's appearance before NAB was in relation to a call-up notice for the verification of the complaint, yet an arrest was made.

The Islamabad High Court's recent judgment against NAB's violation of the country’s law and a violation of NAB's own rules has been committed, the Group's spokesperson said.

"In the past 18 months, NAB has sent our reporters, producers, and editors — directly and indirectly — over a dozen notices, threatening a shutdown of our channels (via PEMRA) due to our reporting and our programmes on NAB," said the spokesperson.

"In its defense, NAB has in writing said it is a constitutionally protected institution that cannot be criticised. NAB has also, through several means, tried to persuade the group to step back, to stop stories, among other measures in its favor at the expense of the full truth.

"The Group will not stop any reporters, producers or anchors from any story that is on merit and at the same time will include NAB’s version. In this case, NAB denies all allegations above and claims they are independently pursuing all cases and have not been asked to do by the democratically elected government in Islamabad," the spokesperson added.