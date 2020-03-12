Kate Middleton taking Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit rather 'badly'

Kate Middleton has not adjusted to the news as of the Sussex royals' decision to exit from the royal family.

During Kate’s latest appearance at the Commonwealth day, it was evident to eagle eyed observers that the William and Kate, and Harry and Meghan were not on the best of terms as they did not mingle with one another, and attended the service separately.

Kate Middleton was seen actively avoiding any means of communication by Prince Harry and Meghan on a rather active front.

Through videos of the event eagle eyed observers noticed how Kate Middleton brushed Prince Harry and Meghan off when they waved and smiled in her direction.

A royal correspondent recently opened up about the body language fiasco to Vanity Fair, revealing just how the Duchess was feeling during that time.

One source suggests, "Possibly she was tired but she didn’t look overjoyed. To be honest I think Kate has taken it all badly. She Harry and William were once such a happy trio, she thinks what has happened is all very sad."

Unfortunately it appears as though the relationship between them all won’t be improving anytime soon according to US Weekly.

Apparently 'Harry misses his brother and Kate, but there’s too much mud under the bridge at this point for any meaningful communication. They’re cordial, but that’s about as far as it goes.'