Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United: PSL 2020, Match 28, Preview

The 28th match of the Pakistan Super League-2020 will be played between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United at the National Stadium, Karachi tonight.

The Kings who have never won the tournament currently sit on the second spot on the points table with nine points from eight matches. The Kings have won four matches in the tournament, losing three, while one of their game was abandoned Karachi Kings have played eight matches so far, winning four and losing three matches while their one match was abandoned due to rain.

On the other hand, Islamabad United, the two-time PSL winners have seven points from nine games with one match remaining. The Shadab Khan-led team have three matches and lost five, while one game was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The teams earlier met on March 1 in Rawalpindi with the Kings beating United by five wickets.

Squads:

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (captain), Babar Azam, Alex Hales (England), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Umaid Asif, Cameron Delport (South Africa), Sharjeel Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Chris Jordan (England), Ali Khan, Umar Khan, Usama Mir, Mitchell McClenaghan (New Zealand), Chadwick Walton (West Indies), Aamir Yamin, Awais Zia

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan, Luke Ronchi (wk, New Zealand), Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Dale Steyn (South Africa), Amad Butt, Musa Khan, Colin Ingram (South Africa), Colin Munro (New Zealand), David Malan (England), Rumman Raees, Rizwan Hussain, Phil Salt (England), Zafar Gohar, Saif Badar, Akif Javed, Ahmed Safi Abdullah