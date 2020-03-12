Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars: PSL-2020, Match-26, Preview

Pakistan Super League (PSL) action returns to Karachi with Karachi Kings taking on Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium tonight.

The 26th match of PSL 2020 between Kings and Qalandars will begin at 7pm.

The Kings have seven points from seven matches that they have played so far whereas the Qalandars have eight points from eight matches.

The Imad Wasim-led Kings have so far won three games and lost as many matches with one match abandoned due to rain.

On the other hand, Lahore has won four and lost four matches.

Hosts Karachi have to play three more matches and with the added advantage of playing at their home ground, the Kings have a good opportunity to for the play-offs.

Lahore also has a chance to make it to the playoffs if they win their remaining two matches.

The teams earlier met on March 8 at the Gaddafi Stadium with Lahore beating Karachi by eight wickets.

Squads:

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (captain), Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Umaid Asif, Cameron Delport (South Africa), Alex Hales (England), Arshad Iqbal, Sharjeel Khan, Chris Jordan (England), Ali Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mitchell McClenaghan (New Zealand), Chadwick Walton (West Indies), Umar Khan, Usama Mir, Aamir Yamin, Awais Zia.

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (captain), Shaheen Afridi, Jaahid Ali, Salman Butt, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk, Australia), Mohammad Faizan, Dilbar Hussain, Chris Lynn (Australia), Samit Patel (England), Seekkuge Prasanna (Sri Lanka), Haris Rauf, Usman Shinwari, Dane Vilas (wk, South Africa), Fakhar Zaman, Farzan Raja, David Wiese (South Africa).