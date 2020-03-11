PSL 2020: Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans abandoned due to rain

The 25th match of the Pakistan Super League between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans was called off on Wednesday after massive rains disrupted it.

Both Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans have been given a point each.

The Sultans remain on top of the table with 12 points, while defending champions Gladiators are at the bottom with 7 points.

Tonight and tomorrow's matches faced a renewed rain threat, according to the Met office.