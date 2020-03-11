Melissa Benoist, Chris Wood announce they are having a baby

Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood took to Instagram to share the news of their pregnancy.

The 31-year-old actress shared a cute snap surrounded by her beau and pet dogs where, she is holding up a teeny tiny blue shirt, hinting that they are expecting a boy.

She captioned the picture as, “A non-canine child is coming to our family very soon!!! @christophrwood has always been an old dad by nature but now he’s going to be a real one!”



The Vampire Diaries actor, also confirmed the news by sharing a hilarious snap on Instagram, where he is sticking out his fake baby bump, with Meliss holding him from behind, cradling his tummy.



He wrote, “The photo is a joke but the news is real…!!!”

The couple met on the set of their show Supergirl in 2016 and reportedly started dating the next year.



They dated for almost three years and later announced their engagement last year on February 10 and got married last year in September. Earlier last week, the couple announced on Instagram that they were expecting their first child.