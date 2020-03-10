Justin Bieber became Demi Lovato's source of inspiration during her dark phase

Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato’s friendship is no news for the world but their bond appears to be stronger than one may have guessed.

While hosting together an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the two opened up about the extensive course through which their friendship has ran as the two initially met when Justin was 14 and Demi had been 16.

Recalling their first meeting, the Skyscraper singer said: “It was so sweet. You were like, ‘My name’s Justin. I’m Justin Bieber. You’re going to know my name one day.’ I was like, ‘Wow! OK, cool. For sure.’ And then I definitely did.”

Moreover, she added that as the two entered the pop scene at a considerably young age, they had ‘similar stories’ that brought them closer together.

Demi also revealed that during her phase of struggle in the past year, she sought inspiration from the Sorry crooner and how he pulled himself away from similar rocky paths.

“When I struggled last year, I know I looked at you as an inspiration because you’ve been through this and you’ve come out the other side, and I really just admire the man that you are today,” she added.