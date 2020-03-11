Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans: PSL 2020, Match 25, Preview

Multan Sultans will face Quetta Gladiators in the 25th match of Pakistan Super League at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium tonight.

The match will begin at 7pm.

Gladiators whose performance has been below the belt this tournament sit at the bottom of the points table with six points from eight matches.

On the other hands, Sultans who only made their debut two editions ago, lead the points table with 11 points from seven games. The Sultans have won five games, lost only one while one of their game produced no result.

Gladiators led by former Pakistan wicket-keeper must win their remaining two matches to remain in the tournament.

The Sultans on the other led by batsman Shan Masood have had a very strong tournament and are expected to strengthen their position in their remaining three matches of the tournament.

Squads:

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood (captain), Moeen Ali (England), Shahid Afridi, Fabian Allen (West Indies), Zeeshan Ashraf, Bilawal Bhatti, Ravi Bopara (England), Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Rohail Nazir (wk), Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), Usman Qadir, Ali Shafiq, Khushdil Shah, Imran Tahir (South Africa), Sohail Tanvir, James Vince (England)

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain, wk), Fawad Ahmed (Australia), Anwar Ali, Ahsan Ali, Ben Cutting (Australia), Mohammad Hasnain, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Sohail Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Tymal Mills (England), Abdul Nasir, Mohammad Nawaz, Keemo Paul (West Indies), Jason Roy (England), Naseem Shah, Ahmed Shehzad, Shane Watson (Australia)