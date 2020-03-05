Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators: PSL 2020, Match 18, Preview

Peshawar Zalmi take on Quetta Gladiators in the 18th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Rawalpindi today.

The match which is scheduled to begin at 7pm is likely to be affected by bad weather as rain is forecast in the city.

Both the teams have an excellent record in the tournament with Zalmi winning the tournament in 2017 and finishing as runners-up in 2018 and 2019. While the Gladiators picked up the trophy in 2019 after finishing up as runners-up in 2016 and 2017 and securing the fourth spot in 2018.

Both the teams have played six matches in the current tournament with Quetta winning three of their games and losing three and Peshawar winning two, losing three and a sixth match being abandoned due to rain.

The last time these two teams met in the current tournament, Zalmi beat Quetta by six wickets.

Popular West Indian all-rounder Darren Sammy is captaining Peshawar while former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed is leading Quetta.

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik is part of Zalmi along with wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal. Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite, Liam Dawson, Lewis Gregory and Dwaine Pretorius are also part of Peshawar’s squad.

Besides, batsmen Tom Banton, Imam-ul-Haq, Umar Amin, Liam Livingstone and Haider Ali, and bowlers Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali Rahat Ali and Mohammad Mohsin are also playing for Zalmi.

Quetta Gladiators have all-rounders Shane Watson, Keemi Paul and Mohammad Nawaz, batsmen Ahmed Shahzad, Jason Roy, Ben Cutting, Khurram Manzoor and Azam Khan.

Among the bowlers are Mohammad Hasnain, Fawad Ahmed, Tymal Mills, Abdul Nasir and Aarish Ali Khan.