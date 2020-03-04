Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United: PSL 2020, Match 17, Preview

Lahore Qalandars face two-time champions Islamabad United in the 17th match of the Pakistan Super League at the Gaddafi Stadium tonight.

The match will begin at 7pm.

This will be the second time the teams face each other in this year’s edition. In the previous meeting between the sides on February 23, United narrowly won the game by one wicket after a tough contest between the sides.

United, the two-time champions lifted the title in 2016 and 2018, while they finished third in 2019 and 2017. Qalandars, on the other hand, have finished at the bottom of the league — fifth in 2016 and 2017 and sixth in 2018 and 2019.

Qalandars started the tournament with a loss against Multan Sultans by five wickets, a one-wicket loss against Islamabad United and then a 16-run loss at the hands of Peshawar Zalmi.

However, the Qalandars turned things around last night, winning their fourth match in style as they posted a huge total of 209 for five (the highest in the current tournament) against defending champions Quetta Gladiators and then bowling them out for 172 to record their first win.

United, on the other hand, have played six games in the tournament so far, winning two and losing three. Their game against Peshawar Zalmi was abandoned without a ball being played due to rain.

Both the teams boast a balanced squad with a mix of young and experienced players, national and international players.

Qalandars led by Sohail Akhtar have the services of veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, along with wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Dunk who smashed ten sixes (a PSL record) during a brilliant inning of 93 against Gladiators.

David Wiese, Samit Patel, Seekkuge Prasanna, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Butt, Chris Lynn, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Usman Shinwari, Jaahid Ali and Dilbar Hussain make up the rest of the Qalandars squad.

Islamabad led by young leg-spinner Shadab Khan, United have Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Rizwan Hussain, Luke Ronchi, Muhammad Musa, Rumman Raees and Zafar Gohar.