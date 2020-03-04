Dunk sets new record of hitting most sixes in PSL

Australian allrounder Ben Dunk, playing for Lahore Qalandars in a day/night T20 match against Quetta Gladiators, smashed ten sixes at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Tuesday.

Thus, he set a new record of hitting the most sixes in an innings in the Pakistan Super League.

The previous record was of eight sixes, shared by five batsmen – Umar Akmal (in 2016), Sharjeel Khan (2016), Kevin Pietersen (2017), Kamran Akmal (2018) and Colin Ingram (2019).

Dunk scored 93 off just 43 balls and unfortunately missed his century but his innings played a pivotal role in the victory of Lahore Qalandars.

He along with Samit Patel, came to rescue Lahore Qalandars, who were reeling at 50 for three. Both Dunk and Patel added 155 runs for the fourth wicket stand and took the score to 205 when his partner was dismissed for 71.

Dunk was out, caught by Ahsan Ali off Cutting on the last ball of the Lahore innings.