Pakistan vs West Indies: Logistics, time and financial constraints hamper possible T20 series

The restoration of international cricket in Pakistan is being praised far and wide.

The ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is being staged in eternity in the country, features a number of foreign cricketers from England, Australia, West Indies, South Africa, and New Zealand.

According to reports, there were talks between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Waseem Khan and West Indian Cricket Board (WICB) CEO Johnny Grave for a T20 series between the two sides.

However, due to logistical issues and time constraints, the idea could not materialise.

In a conversation over the phone, Grave said the two boards share cordial relations and are in regular talks over the possibility of more international interactions. However, due to the availability of limited days after PSL and upcoming Bangladesh tour to Pakistan, it was difficult to agree on the series for both boards.

Besides, a few West Indian cricketers have to be in India, ahead of the Indian Premier League, during the days proposed for the series, he added.

Grave said the two boards still negotiated on the possibility and agreed on the unavoidable constraints related to money and time.

Reaffirming his commitment towards the restoration of international cricket in Pakistan, he stated that the West Indies team is scheduled to play in Pakistan the next year.

South Africa are also considering a short tour of Pakistan to play three T20Is in late March, immediately after their ODIs in India which finish on March 18.

However, according to ESPNcricinfo, South Africa will send a security delegation to Pakistan, either during the Test against Bangladesh or during the ongoing PSL, to assess whether the situation is considered safe enough for South Africa to tour the country.