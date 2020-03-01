PSL 2020: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings preview

The 14th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be played between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The match will be played at 7pm.

The 2016 and 2018 winners of the tournament, Islamabad United have an excellent record in the tournament. Karachi Kings, on the other hand, have yet to lift the title. In the last four tournaments, the Kings have finished third in 2017 and 2018 and finished fourth in 2016 and 2019.

During the current edition too, the Kings’ performance has not been up to the mark, having played three matches so far and only managing to win one match. They defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs and then lost to Quetta Gladiators by five wickets and to Multan Sultans by 52 runs.

United, on the other hand, have played five matches so far having won two and losing two while their game on Saturday was abandoned due to rain. United have five points while the Kings have earned only two points from their three matches.

United are being led by all-rounder Shadab Khan while his national teammate Imad Wasim is captaining Karachi Kings.

Though Islamabad has an edge over Karachi, the latter can upset the former. Let’s see what happens tonight.

Islamabad United

Shadab Khan (captain), Luke Ronchi (wk), Ahmad Butt, Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Muhammad Musa, Rizwan Hussain, Dale Steyn, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Zafar Gohar, Phil Salt, Akif Javed, Dawid Malan, Saif Badar, Ahmed Safi Abdullah

Karachi Kings

Imad wasim (captain), Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Aamir Yamin, Usama Mir, Umer Khan, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Sharjeel Khan, Cameron Delport, Ali Khan, Chadwick Walton, Umaid Asif, Mitchell McClenaghan, Awais Zia, Arshad Iqbal