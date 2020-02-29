PSL 2020: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi preview

Islamabad United take on Peshawar Zalmi in the 13th match of the Pakistan Super League at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The match will start at 7pm.

United the two-time winners and Zalmi the 2017 champions have an excellent record in the tournament.

Both the teams have played four games in the tournament so far having four points each.

Islamabad United defeated Multan Sultans by eight wickets and Lahore Qalandars by one wicket while they played against Quetta Gladiators on two occasions and lost both the matches — one by three wickets in the PSL inaugural match and later by five wickets on February 27.

Peshawar Zalmi has won two and lost as many matches. They beat Quetta Gladiators by six wickets and Lahore Qalandars by 16 runs while they were beaten by 10 runs against Karachi Kings and by six wickets against Multan Sultans.

United is being captained by young bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan whereas Zalmi is being led by West Indian all-rounder Darren Sammy.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Luke Ronchi of New Zealand, batsmen Colin Ingram and Colin Munro, both from South Africa, Phil Salt of England and Dawid Malan of England along with Pakistani batsmen Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, and Rizwan Hussain with fast bowler Dale Steyn of South Africa make up the United squad.

Among other Pakistani players, there are all-rounders Faheem Ashraf, bowlers Rumman Raees, Muhammad Musa, Amad Butt, Zafar Gohar and Akif Javed.

Zalmi, on the other hand, have all-rounders Shoaib Malik, West Indian Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite and Liam Dawson, and Lewis Gregory, Kamran Akmal, Imam-ul-Haq, Haider Ali, Umar Amin, Liam Livingstone and Tom Banton of England, bowlers Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz and Rahat Ali.