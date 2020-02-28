Labour leader condemns riots against Muslims in Delhi

LONDON: Leader of the opposition in UK parliament Jeremy Corbyn condemned the ongoing violence against Muslims in New Delhi by extremist Hindu groups linked with the ruling Bhartya Janata Party (BJP).

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, the Labour party chief said he’s saddened and shocked at the killing of innocent Muslims in Delhi riots, led by extremist Hindutva groups linked with Narendra Modi’s government.

“I am totally shocked by what has happened and totally deplore the killings that have happened. I stand by those who have protested for their rights. They have the right to protest and they have the right to disagree, that’s what a democracy is all about," said the outgoing Labour leader.

"The basis of international law has to be the universal declaration of international human rights which of course guarantees and protects the right of religious freedom and assembly and the right of equality before the law of citizenship," he added.



When asked about his views on the ruling party BJP supporting progrom of Muslims, the Labour leader said all faiths are equal and no faith has the right to attack others.

“There has to be a basis in every society that there is no supremacy of one faith or ethnic group over another. That’s what a democracy is all about, equality before the law irrespective of your ethnicity of your faith.”

Corbyn has spoken strongly in support of people in occupied Kashmir and has been attacked for his support of Kashmiris. Corbyn said he will continue to speak for human rights of Kashmiris.



“We have raised the issues of human rights in Kashmir and we will continue to raise those as a party and we have done so," he said. The Labour leader added he was treated unfairly by media in run up to the general elections and was viciously targeted by the right wing media.

“During the last week of elections, 97% of the mainstream media reporting was either hostile to the Labour or attacking our party. We didn’t get a fair hearing by the mainstream media doing the election campaign," he said.

"Media must be free, journalists must be free, must be free to express opinions, particularly during the elections. There has to be guarantee of equality in broadcasting time. We suffered a great lot of abuse an and unfair treatment. I stand by our manifesto and stand by the principles I have lived my life with which is against racism and extremism in all forms," he noted.