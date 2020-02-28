Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings: PSL 2020, Match 10, Preview

On the seventh day of the Pakistan Super League - 2020 (Friday, February 28), two T20 matches will be played.



The first one will be played between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings at the Multan Cricket Stadium at 2-00 pm and the second (day/night) will be played between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 7-00 pm.

The Sultans are playing their fourth match in the tournament, they won two matches and earned four points while lost one.

On the other side, the Kings are playing their third match with one victory and one loss. They have earned two points.

This is for the first time in the current tournament that Karachi Kings are not playing at their home ground while Multan Sultans are their hosts in today's match.

Multan Sultans are being captained by opening batsman Shan Masood whereas Karachi Kings are playing under Imad Wasim.

The Sultans are a good team with talented and experienced allrounder Moeen Ali of England, and Pakistan's former allrounder Shahid Khan Afridi, batsman Rilee Rossouw of South Africa, batsmen Ravi Bopara and James Vince both from England, Pakistani batsmen Ali Shafiq and Khushdil Shah, young wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir, spinner Imran Tahir of South Africa, Pakistani fast bowlers Sohail Tanveer, Mohammad Irfan and Junaid Khan, along with Bilawal Bhatti, spinners Usman Qadir and Zeeshan Ashraf and others.

Karachi Kings depends mainly on their most consistant batsman Babar Azam. Other batsmen are Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sharjeel Khan and Awais Zia, and fast bowler Mohammad Amir and allrounder Umaid Asif.

Among overseas players, there are batsmen Alex Hales of England and Cameron Delport of South Africa, bowlers Chris Jordan

However, Karachi Kings are looking a better team, but being the hosts of the match, Multan Sultans may make an upset.