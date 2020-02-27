Prevention regime for pneumonia caused by novel coronavirus

The pneumonia caused by novel coronavirus is a newly-found disease that is highly contagious. People should learn how to prevent from contracting the disease, known as COVID-19.



China’s National Immigration Administration has compiled some guideposts in line with the Public Prevention Notes provided by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The recommendations are as under:-

I. Limit your outdoor activities

a. Never visit areas where the disease is prevalent.

b. Avoid visiting your relatives and friends and dining together during the epidemic prevention and control. And, stay at home as much as possible.

c. Also, avoid visiting crowded public areas, especially places of poor ventilation, including public bathrooms, hot springs, cinemas, internet bars, Karaokes, shopping malls, bus/train stations, airports, ferry terminals and exhibition centers, etc.

II. Personal Protection and Hand Hygiene

a. Wear a mask when going out. Prefer a surgical or N95 mask when visiting public areas, including hospitals or boarding public transportation.

b. Keep your hands clean and sanitized. Avoid touching public objects and parts in public areas as much as possible. Wash your hands with soap or liquid soap after returning from public areas, covering your cough, using the restroom, and before meals. Never touch your mouth, nose or eyes when you are unsure about the cleanliness of your hands. Cover your mouth and nose with your elbow while sneezing or coughing.

III. Health Monitoring and Seeking Medical Attention



a. Have a vigilant eye on the health conditions of your family members and yourself. Measure your temperatures if you feel fever-like condition. If you have kid(s) at home, touch his/her forehead in the morning and at night. Measure his/her temperature in case of fever.



b. Always wear a mask. Immediately seek medical attention at nearby healthcare facility in case of suspicious symptoms related with the pneumonia caused by novel coronavirus. These symptoms include fever, cough, pharyngalgia, chest distress, dyspnea, mildly poor appetite, feebleness, mild lethargy, nausea, diarrhea, headache, palpitation, conjunctivitis, mildly sore limb or back muscles, etc. With these symptoms, avoid taking public transportation and visiting crowded areas. Brief your doctor about your travel and residence history in epidemic areas. Also, tell him/her about who you met after you got the disease. Cooperate with your doctor on the relevant queries.



IV. Keep Good Hygiene and Health Habits



1. Frequently open the windows of your house for better ventilation.

2. Never share towels with your family members. Keep your home and tableware clean. Sun-cure your clothes and quilts often.

3. Do not spit. Wrap up your oral and nasal secretion with tissue and throw it in a covered dustbin.

4. Balance your nutrition and exercise moderately.

5. Do not touch, buy or eat wild animals. Avoid visiting markets that sell live animals.

6. Keep thermometer, surgical or N95 masks, domestic disinfectant and other supplies handy at home.



(Source: yeeworld.com)

