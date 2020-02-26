PSL-2020: Peshawar Zalmi cross 100 in 13th over vs Multan Sultans

MULTAN: Multan Sultans captain Shan Masood Khan has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi in the eighth match of the Pakistan Super League – 2020 here at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

After seven T20 matches have been played at Karachi and Lahore, the tournament now has been shifted to Multan and Rawalpindi where seven matches will be played from February 26 to March 2.

Multan is hosting its first ever match in the PSL history today (Wednesday).

Peshawar Zalmi have appeared in all the four previous editions of the PSL and hold a good record with one time winners (2017) and two time runners-up (2018 and 2019) while they came third in 2016.

On the other hand, Multan Sultans are playing for the third time in the PSL since 2018, and they were placed fifth position in their both the appearances in 2018 and 2019.

In the current edition, Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi, both have earned two points with one victory and one defeat from two matches each.

Multan won their first match against Lahore Qalandars by five wickets at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on February 21 and later lost their second match to Islamabad United by eight wickets on February 22 at the same venue.

Peshawar Zalmi were beaten by Karachi Kings in their first match by 10 runs on February 21 at the National Stadium, Karachi and later emerged victorious by six wickets against defending champions Quetta Gladiators at the same venue on February 22.