Bradley Cooper set to start shoot for Guillermo del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley'

Bradley Cooper is all set to play the lead role in Guillermo del Toro's upcoming film 'Nightmare Alley'.

A Star Is Born actor is reportedly sweating it out in the gym to give his body a perfect shape for the film.

Guillermo del Toro, who won an Academy Award for his excellent work as director in Shape of Water, has begun shooting for his new film which is based on a 1945 book of the same title by author William Lindsay Gresham.

Now, latest reports on the highly anticipated film Nightmare Alley state that Bradley Cooper will kick start the shoot of the film this week.

The film will also feature, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Ron Perlman, Richard Jenkins, David Strathairn, Holt McCallany and Jim Beaver in key roles.

Guillermo Del Toro and J. Miles Dale are co-producing the upcoming flick.