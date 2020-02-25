Comedian John Oliver flays Modi over CAA, terms law anti-Muslim

British comedian John Oliver has slammed Indian prime minister Modi over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that triggered deadly protests across India for the last two months.

In the latest episode of his famous current affairs show 'Last Week Tonight' on HBO, Mr Oliver delivered an 18-minute explainer of the CAA, which seems to be a voice of millions of people protesting against Indian government for its contentious move.

The legendary host took up the most important issue of human rights in his show and criticized the CAA , terming it as anti-Muslim law.



"Modi and his party may be about to strip millions of Muslims of citizenship. And they did it in a diabolically clever two step way," the comedian said, explaining the link between the CAA and the planned National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The episode sent John Oliver trending on Twitter, amassing thousands of tweets, with many urging people to watch and share the clip widely.

The remarks come when US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania are on a 36-hour official visit to India.