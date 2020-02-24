PSL 2020: Javed Afridi announces free bus service for Peshawar Zalmi fans to and from Rawalpindi

Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi tweeted on Monday that fans of the "Yellow Storm" who have bought tickets to see their team in action in Rawalpindi can travel to and from the city for free courtesy his bus service.

Zalmi would run free bus service from Peshawar to Rawalpindi and then back to Peshawar on all of the team's matches in the city.

Peshawar Zalmi is set to play five consecutive games in Peshawar between 28th February to 7th March.

"The fans are the real strength of Peshawar Zalmi and we want to make sure that maximum of the fans from our base in Peshawar reach Rawalpindi comfortably to cheer for the team," Afridi said.

"All the ticket holders for respective games will get free bus service," he added.

Peshawar Zalmi will play Lahore Qalandars on 28th February, Islamabad United on 29th, Karachi Kings on 2nd March, Quetta Gladiators on 5th March and 2nd leg's game Islamabad United on 7th March.

The franchise owner further said that large screens are also being installed in Peshawar where families can enjoy the live-action on the TV broadcasts.