Indian minister wants protesters who raise pro-Pakistan slogans 'killed on the spot'

An Indian minister wants anti-nationals and protesters who chant pro-Pakistan slogans to be "killed on the spot" via a shoot-on-sight law, a few days after Bengaluru police slapped sedition charges on an Indian protester who chanted "Pakistan Zindabad" at a protest rally.
Karnataka agriculture minister B.C. Patel said that a law should be passed in India which allowed people raising pro-Pakistan slogans to be shot on sight, saying that it was "much needed".
He said that those who "speak ill of India" should also be shot. "The Centre must promulgate a law that enables authorities to shoot those who do anything that is seen as anti-national and chant pro-Pakistan slogans," he stated.
Saying that the protesters were "enjoying the food, water and air in India" called upon Indian Prime Minister Modi to introduce a stringent law for people who raised anti-India slogans.
"In China, people are scared to talk against their country. I request PM Modi to bring in a tough law to deal with traitors," said Patel.
A couple of days ago, an Indian girl named Amulya Leona shouted "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi was also present at the rally.
Soon afterward, police slapped a sedition charge on Leona and sent her to prison on a 14-day remand. A couple of hours later, miscreants pelted stones at her house, damaging the windows.
DNA India had reported that the judicial magistrate denied bail to Leona.
"We have registered a suo moto case under Section 124A (sedition), 153A and B (promoting enmity between different groups and imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration). Once formalities are completed, we will produce Amulya before judicial magistrate," said DCP Bengaluru (West) B Ramesh, according to the publication.
