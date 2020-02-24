Watch: Trump messes up while trying to pronounce Tendulkar, Kohli's names

US President Donald Trump may have heaped praise on Indian cricketing stars Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli but he certainly doesn't know much about how their names are pronounced.

The American president was speaking at a rally in Ahmedabad during his recent visit to India. During his speech, Trump told the crowd that Kohli and Sachin were some of the "greatest players in the world".

However, it was the way he pronounced Sachin and Virat that generated a hilarious reaction on social media.

This wasn't the only name that the US president had trouble pronouncing, though. Trump tried to quote the Hindu monk Swami Vivekananda but gave up halfway, laughing it off.

"As the great religious teacher Swami Vive..kamun...nund once said, 'the moment I stand in reverence before every human being and see God in him, that moment I am free'," he said.



This wasn't the only interesting part of Trump's speech, though. Like other international celebrities before him, he went on to mention the famous Shah Rukh Khan movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Trump visited the Taj Mahal later on Monday with the First Lady of the United States Melania Trump. The Post reported that city authorities built a large wall to hide from view a slum near the route of Trump's motorcade.

Trump will meet Indian president Ram Nath Kovind and Modi on Tuesday.