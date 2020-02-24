Prince William, Kate Middleton and kids rough it out at a farm

Prince George aged six, and Princess Charlotte aged four have just been revealed to be working on learning a myriad of new life skills at their parent’s country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

During a conversation that Prince William had with an injured rugby player, before their Wales vs France game at the Principality Stadium, William, shared some interesting nuggets of news regarding his children.

According to Hello! Magazine, his children were ‘lambing’ this past week, near their personal house in Norfolk. William opened up about this when one of the women in the group told the prince that she had married into a daily farming family.

"We've been lambing with the children this week," William revealed. "Charlotte wasn't sure at first but George was straight in there. Louis loves the tractors. They love seeing the lambs and feeding the lambs."

Prince William spent that evening as a patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, and explained that his children visit their country home in an attempt to learn how to take care of the animals and learn important farming techniques.

Even their mother, Kate seems to be on board with this idea. During a previous podcast appearance for Happy Mum Happy Baby, she admitted that getting her children to spend time outdoors is one of her highest priorities.

She was quoted stating, "I remember that from my childhood—doing the simple things, going for a walk together, and that’s really what I try and do with my children as well because it totally strips away all the complications, all the pressures," Kate said.

"It's something I'm really passionate about. "I think it’s so great for physical and mental well being and laying those foundations. It's such a great environment to actually spend time in, building those quality relationships without the distractions of 'I’ve got to cook' and 'I've got to do this.' And actually, it's so simple," she added.