Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's plan B foreshadows a power struggle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be pretty on top of their royal exit fiasco with plan B already in place.

On Saturday, according to a Daily Mail report, it was revealed that Meghan Markle’s longtime best friend, entrepreneur, host, and stylist Jessica Mulroney registered the sussexglobalcharities.com website under her own charity, the Shoebox Project Foundation.

This raises speculations which hint that the former duchess might have suspected the loss of her royal brand in advance, and instilled numerous counter measures for future prosperity with Prince Harry in toe.

Not only that, but Meghan’s US-based manager Andrew Meyer registered two separate websites under the couple’s sons’s name back in 2018. The two websites in question are archefoundation.com and archefoundation.org.

The timeline of these decisions reveal that Meghan Markle was acutely aware, not only of her future child’s name, but also of the sex of her baby, way ahead of time.

This meticulous planning gives rise to a number of questions, namely in regards to how far in advance the Prince and his wife's contingency planning lies.