Mon Feb 24, 2020
World

AFP
February 24, 2020

Malaysian PM Mahathir submits resignation to the king: statement

World

AFP
Mon, Feb 24, 2020

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, at 94 the world´s oldest leader, submitted his resignation to the king on Monday, his office said, after a bid by his political partners to bring down the government.

Mahathir "has sent a resignation letter as prime minister of Malaysia", said a statement from his office.

