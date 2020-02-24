Malaysian PM Mahathir submits resignation to the king: statement

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, at 94 the world´s oldest leader, submitted his resignation to the king on Monday, his office said, after a bid by his political partners to bring down the government.
Mahathir "has sent a resignation letter as prime minister of Malaysia", said a statement from his office.
