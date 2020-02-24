Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'back-up plan in place' in case of roadblocks

With news of their transition making headlines, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem to be packing it on thick as we speak.

Previously, news reports surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle losing their royal branding swept the internet like wild fire. However, it seems as though the couple have been hiding a plan B under their belt since before they announced their royal split.

The major issue surrounding their transition is the fact that time and time again numerous outlets and official sources dub their exit to be ‘temporary’ and as a result of that, will be revisited a year from now.

“It is agreed that the commencement of the revised role of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will take effect Spring 2020 and undergo a 12 month review," a statement on the couple's official website read.

So even though the Queen wishes for the couple’s royal departure to be “over and done with,” it looks as though there is a long road of settlement before they take on these new roles.

If this wasn’t bad enough news for the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke to Vanity Fair and revealed, "that the two have a back-up plan in place." It sounds like the couple have concocted this plan as a contingency plan, in case the transition does not bode over well.

Previously a friend from Harry’s inner circle revealed that the prince was aware how this would go over.

He "went into this knowing that he could lose his title, but his freedom is more important than any of that."