Prince William, Kate Middleton to not attend Prince Harry's Invictus Games?

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been managing a major chunk of royal engagements ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle departed for Canada post Megxit.

Even though the former royals have effectively left royal life behind them already, there is still one engagement which requires their undivided attention, at least till their leaves becomes permanent and the pair become fully emancipated.

The Invictus Games, a charitable sports event for wounded military personnel is held each year at the Hauge, in The Netherlands.

However, a reporter from The Sun, it is possible Prince Harry’s big brother and sister-in-law will not be in attendance at the games this year.

A source close to the royals explained "William had not been expected to attend even before the news broke about Harry and Meghan's decision to step away from public life,” hence, “it is highly unlikely that he and Kate will be a part of the event in any way."

The source went onto say that this is not a snub aimed towards Prince Harry, and was quoted saying, "But it isn't a snub. The entire royal family remains hugely supportive and very proud of Harry's work on Invictus and think it is a wonderful event."

This news comes as a breath of fresh air as news regarding the brothers relationship began circulating the internet, with the most preposterous claims.

Clearing out all confusion regarding the relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William, a spokesperson for the royals also spoke to the Daily Mail, revealing, "Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge. For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful."