Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal relocation plans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plans for relocation have eluded fans for a while now and eagle-eyed observers are keenly shuffling for news regarding possible career plans.

Royal fans have been devouring news regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle like wildfire and it seems as though new pieces of news regarding their relocation plans have finally come to light.

The pair has been spending majority of its time at Vancouver Island, however, do intend to keep Frogmore cottage for use during UK visits.

If the surfacing news is in anyway true, it means the couple are looking towards more properties, particularly in Malibu, California.

The main reason for this is because Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland lives within the vicinity apparently. The particular place within their radar is only 30 miles away from her mother’s residence.

The Daily Mail collected pictures of the $7 million mansion which the couple seem to be interested in. The place is on a small peninsula and is surrounded by trees. It further features a state of the art pool, tennis court and a small beach as well.

Check out pictures below

The mansion's existence was something Caitlyn Jenner hinted towards after Meghan and Prince Harry's exit initially sparked public interest.

She revealed, ”It was a big shock to her, she's probably had enough. Good for them, we'll see how it goes. I heard they were looking for a house in Malibu. It must have been tough. Everyone deserves to be happy."