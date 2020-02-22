Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'saddened' over royal family departure

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to be gearing up to take their exit as senior royals. With new information regarding their departure up on the couple’s official website, royal fans can easily understand and clarify any misunderstandings regarding the transition process.

The Sussex’s official website expresses the thoughts of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, stating, "The Royal Family respects and understand the wish of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to live a more independent life as a family, by removing the supposed ‘public interest’ justification for media intrusion into their lives. They remain a valued part of Her Majesty’s family."

It further went on to clarify any confusion surrounding their financial situation, stating, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will become privately funded members of The Royal Family with permission to earn their own income and the ability to pursue their own private charitable interests.”

The statement revealed how ‘sad’ of a process this transition appears to be for the royal family at large.

It went on to say, “Over the last month and a half, The Duke and Duchess have remained actively involved in this process, which has understandably been saddening for The Duke and Duchess and their loyal staff, given the closeness of Their Royal Highnesses and their dedicated team.”