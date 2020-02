Peshawar Zalmi's Darren Sammy to become honorary Pakistani citizen

West Indies cricketer Darren Sammy will be made an honorary citizen of Pakistan next month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Saturday.

“President of Pakistan Arif Alvi will confer the highest civilian award and honorary citizenship to Darren Sammy on March 23 for his invaluable contribution to cricket in Pakistan,” read a Twitter post by PCB.

Sammy will be the first cricketer to receive the honour. The push to award an honorary citizenship to Sammy was led by Peshawar Zalmi franchise owner Javed Afridi.

“Sammy was the first player to say yes to visit Pakistan. He is the most loved and cheered foreign cricketer in Pakistan,” Afridi had earlier told Geo.tv.

Afridi had earlier requested PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani to request the president to consider an honorary citizenship for Sammy.

He told Geo.tv after the announcement that Sammy’s love for Pakistan was unconditional and the step will encourage other players.

“When Sammy was supporting Pakistan cricket, he didn’t do this for obtaining citizenship. This is our recognition for his services,” he had said. “This will encourage everyone who’s here to support Pakistan cricket.”

The Windies player said whatever he did for Pakistan was for the love of the people of this country, not for any personal gains.

“My love for Pakistan is natural, my contribution to this country is pure. I don’t need a passport to show my love for this country. All the players who have supported this step have contributed to where we are today. It is good that it has been recognized, but I didn’t do it for myself it is for my affection with the people and for the love I get from here,” Sammy said.