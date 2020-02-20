Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to have a year-long Megxit trial

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their split from the British royal family will be undergoing a one-year trial period before details of their exit are finalized.

While many were taken aback by the Sussex pair’s decision, it was now revealed by their spokesperson that their decision may not be ‘permanent.’



As per the couple’s rep, they “have agreed to an initial 12-month review to ensure the arrangement works for all parties”.

It was further revealed that this will fall into effect from March 31, after which the two will officially bid farewell to their royal duties.

It was also revealed that the two will no longer have an office at Buckingham Palace with their UK foundation team representing them from April 1.

The statement by the spokesperson regarding their work, said: “In general, the themes of their cause related work will remain unchanged, which includes the Commonwealth, community, youth empowerment and mental health, collectively.”

“The duke’s priorities remain supporting the welfare of servicemen and women, conservation, sport for social development, HIV and Travalyst which works to mobilize the tourism and travel industry for social good. For the duchess, her focus remains women’s empowerment, gender equality and education.”