Afridi reveals name of his newborn daughter

Shahid Afridi has finally revealed the name of her newborn daughter.

According to the former Pakistan captain, he has named his fifth daughter Arwa.

Taking to Twitter, Afridi wrote "I’ve enjoyed taking time reading all of your name suggestions for our baby: Thank You so much! The suspense is over and ‘Arwa’ is the name we have gone for".

He had announced on Saturday that he was seeking recommendations from fans for his baby daughter's names and the winning one would get a prize.

Taking to Twitter, the swashbuckling all-rounder stated: This one’s for my fans: "As you can see there’s a trend of my daughter’s names beginning with the letter ‘A’ . Send me your recommendations for our new arrival with ‘A’....the winning name I select gets a prize! Keep the names rolling! #Aqsa#Ansha#Ajwa#Asmara#A...."

On Friday, Afridi broke the news of his fifth daughter's birth via an Instagram post featuring a picture of the former captain with all of his daughters.

"Almighty’s infinite blessings & mercy are upon me....already having been granted 4 wonderful daughters I have now been blessed with a 5th," he captioned the picture.