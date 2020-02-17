PM Imran congratulates kabbadi team on maiden word title

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday congratulated the Pakistan kabaddi team for beating arch-rivals India in the Kabbadi World Cup final to lift their maiden title on Sunday, reported Geo News.

“Congratulations to the Pakistan Kabbadi team for winning the Kabbadi World Cup after defeating India,” the prime minister tweeted.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also commended the kabaddi team for winning the World Cup.

"Wonderful game of Kabaddi and well deserved victory by Team Pakistan Congratulations to every Pakistani celebrating this win today," he wrote on Twitter.

Pakistan on Sunday created history when they India 43-41 in a gripping final of the World Cup Kabaddi at the Punjab Stadium in Lahore. The title clash turned out to be an absorbing one as the two sides offered tough resistance to each other in front of a huge crowd.

India, who are highly skilled in the circle style of the game, were off to a flying start, as they put pressure on the hosts in the initial few minutes. Pakistan's defence looked fragile as India maintained their lead in the whole of the first half, which they won 24-18.

However, the second half was different, as both teams fought hard for every point. At one stage, the game was evenly poised at 33-33 and 34-34, but the green-shirts, under the captaincy of Mohammad Irfan Mana, took 35-34 lead for the first time in the game, after which the hosts maintained the lead until they sealed a narrow win.

Several reviews were taken in the second session on some controversial points. At one stage, two Indian officials ran on to the pitch to protest. However, they were advised to leave the pitch, which they did quickly.

Skipper Irfan Mana, and players Musharraf Janjua, Akmal Dogar, Shafiq Chishti, Waqas Butt and Malik Banyamin played a key role in Pakistan's close victory.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar was the chief guest for the final, and gave away the trophies, medals and awards to the leading teams and players. Pakistan, the winners, were handed over Rs10 million, with the runners-up India, taking Rs7.5 million. Iran, who downed Australia in the third-place match, received Rs5 million.