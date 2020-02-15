close
Sat Feb 15, 2020
February 15, 2020

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle axe 15-member staff in London following Megxit

Sat, Feb 15, 2020
Prince Harry and Meghan Marklelaid off their 15-member staff back in London after stepping back

With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepping away from the British royal family, that also ended the line for a handful of staff members associated with the Buckingham Palace.

As per People, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex laid off their 15-member staff back in London now that their time in the royal family has come to an end.

On the other hand, the Daily Mail also reported that the pair had earlier informed their staffers last month that while they might be let go off from their roles in the royal family, there are chances of a few of them getting roped back in by the couple, however, in different roles.

The couple had decided to step away from their roles as senior royal family members, earlier on January 8, to become more ‘financially independent.’

Their official Instagram page Sussex Royal had announced the news that sent shockwaves down the world: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image PA

