Prince Harry, Meghan Markle axe 15-member staff in London following Megxit

With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepping away from the British royal family, that also ended the line for a handful of staff members associated with the Buckingham Palace.

As per People, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex laid off their 15-member staff back in London now that their time in the royal family has come to an end.

On the other hand, the Daily Mail also reported that the pair had earlier informed their staffers last month that while they might be let go off from their roles in the royal family, there are chances of a few of them getting roped back in by the couple, however, in different roles.

The couple had decided to step away from their roles as senior royal family members, earlier on January 8, to become more ‘financially independent.’

Their official Instagram page Sussex Royal had announced the news that sent shockwaves down the world: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”







