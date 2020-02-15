Kobe named among 2020 finalists for Basketball Hall of Fame

NEW YORK: Five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant, who died last month in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, was among eight finalists named Friday for 2020 induction to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

It's a a bittersweet moment to know that the Los Angeles Lakers legend name called as a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Finalist and for him not to be there to hear it.

The Hall of Fame inductees will be announced on April 4 in Atlanta at the US college "Final Four" with 18 of 24 votes from the Honors Committee needed to join the select list.



Bryant, an 18-time NBA All-Star in his first year of eligibility, is considered a certainty to join the ranks of the sport´s immortals by being enshrined at the honor shrine in Springfield, Massachusetts.



Other first-time finalists include 15-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Tim Duncan, 15-time NBA All-Star and nine-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection Kevin Garnett and 10-time Women´s NBA All-Star and four-time Olympic champion Tamika Catchings.



"We knew this class had the potential of being one of the most historic of all time," said Hall of Fame chairman Jerry Colangelo.