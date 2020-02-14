Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in breach of the Queen's Megxit contract?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to always find themselves back into the swell of murky waters one way or the other, and it seems that the couple might now be forced, to be extra cautious, in regards to making any mistakes, post Megxit.

The problem seems to be coming from how the couple has already started looking towards avenues of paid work, for their financial independence and although this might sound like a step into the right direction, if the couple were to break the Queen’s agreement, they could be in for serious consequences.



Since the abdication from royal sphere will officially take effect after spring, if the couple accepts any kind of payment for their work before spring rolls around, they could potentially be in breach of their agreement with Queen Elizabeth, without even being aware of it.

The overall possible revenue the couple could generate could easily rack up to almost £1 billion ($1.3 billion) according to a public-relations guru. This is solely through corporate deals and brand-ambassador roles.

However, the couple needs to be careful to not accept any payments before they stop receiving public funds, for this could jeopardize their terms and conditions with the Queen of England.