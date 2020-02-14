close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 14, 2020

Billie Eilish drops her long-awaited title track for James Bond movie 'No Time To Die'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 14, 2020


Billie Eilish has finally dropped her  much awaited theme song for the upcoming James Bond adventure No Time To Die. The film  is the 25th installment in the franchise and will be Daniel Craig's final outing as the secret agent.

Eilish, 18,  is the youngest singer to ever perform a title track for the spy film series, which began in 1962 with Dr. No.

The songbird, who  made history by sweeping all four top prizes at the Grammy Awards,  penned the number with her brother and usual co-writer Finneas O'Connell.

Daniel Wroughton Craig  took to twitter to share  the news with the  James Bond 'No Time to Die' trailer .

The James Bond is a series of spy films based on the fictional character of MI6 agent James Bond, "007", who originally appeared in a series of books by Ian Fleming. It is one of the longest continually-running film series in history.

