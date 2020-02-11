Here's what people are looking for on Google as Valentine's Day approaches

As Valentine’s Day approaches searches for ‘love’ have increased on Google.

Romantic comedies and love songs to gift ideas that will get everyone in the romantic spirit, a website published an article on what was trending in the United States as February 14 neared.

The US's states of Virginia, Oregon, Mississippi, Texas and California are feeling extra romantic, as they have had the most searches for the word ‘love’ since 2004.



The website also revealed the most-searched songs since 2004, which are sure to get you in the mood for the day.



1. “Love Story,” Taylor Swift

2. “Endless Love,” Diana Ross & Lionel Richie

3. “Unchained Melody,” The Righteous Brothers

4. “Amazed,” Lonestar

5. “My Girl,” The Temptations

If you want to buy a last minute gift for the one you love to say “I love you”, these ones hopefully will do the trick as they are the most-searched gift items this week in the US.

Flowers, e-cards, teddy bears, rose bears, chocolate covered strawberries are what people are searching for on the internet.