Parents can now WhatsApp, keep track of their children courtesy these smartwatches

For parents who think their children are too young for smartphones, these smartwatches will help them know about their children's whereabouts via GPS tracking, SOS alert notifications and help them communicate through WhatsApp.

Sprint has become the latest company to introduce smartwatches for children but the company has upped their game a bit. Sprint’s smartwatches come with GPS tracking which will now help parents keep track of their children and also send them text and voice messages on WhatsApp.

In a statement, the company said that the watches are designed for children — between age 4 to 12 years — who may be too small for smartphones.

The smartwatch will send a notification to parents when a child leaves the “defined safety zone” like their school or neighbourhood. Better yet, the watch comes with an SOS button that sends immediate notifications to parents.

The $144 WatchMeGo watch requires a rate plan that runs about $10 a month, and it’s available on Sprint’s website and retail stores. The watch comes with a water-resistant case, a 400mAh battery and a Gorilla Glass watchface. The watch also contains a Kidomi app which includes recreational activities and games for children.

This is not the first smartwatch for children as other brands — Verizon’s GizmoWatch and Timex’s Family Connect watches — have similar features. However, Sprint has the least expensive smartwatches for kids.