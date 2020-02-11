Eminem at Oscars: Martin Scorsese's daughter opens up about dad's reaction

Eminem's surprise performance at the Oscars on Sunday took the internet by storm.

Twitter, Instagram and other social media websites were flooded with videos from the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, wherein the Detroit rapper delivered a powerful performance of "Lose Yourself".

His performance left many celebrities, including Martin Scorsese, Gal Gadot and Billie Eilish, shocked.

While it was evident from the facial expressions of other celebrities that they were enjoying Eminem's song, veteran director Martin Scorsese's pictures and videos from the event left some fans confused about what exactly the "Irish Man" director was thinking of the performance.

The filmmaker's daughter Francesca Scorsese has reportedly cleared the air with regard to his dad's reaction to the song.

According to Francesca Scorsese, Martin enjoyed Eminem's performance as much as anybody else present at the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony.



"He likes to close his eyes when he listens to stuff," read the caption of a photo that was apparently linked to Francesca.



