Tue Feb 11, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 11, 2020

Eminem at Oscars: Martin Scorsese's daughter opens up about dad's reaction

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 11, 2020

Eminem's surprise performance at the Oscars on Sunday took the internet by storm.

Twitter, Instagram and other social media websites were flooded with videos from the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, wherein the Detroit rapper delivered a powerful performance of "Lose Yourself".

His performance left many celebrities, including Martin Scorsese, Gal Gadot and Billie Eilish, shocked. 

While it was evident from  the facial expressions of other celebrities that they were enjoying  Eminem's song, veteran director Martin Scorsese's pictures and videos from the event left some fans confused  about  what exactly  the "Irish Man" director was thinking of the performance.

The filmmaker's  daughter   Francesca Scorsese has reportedly   cleared the air with regard to his dad's reaction to the song.

According to  Francesca Scorsese, Martin  enjoyed Eminem's performance as  much as anybody else   present at the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony.
 

"He likes to close his eyes when he listens to stuff," read  the caption of a photo that was apparently linked to Francesca.


