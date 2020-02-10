Army kills one Indian soldier, injures three in response to aggression at LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Indian forces' unprovoked firing of mortars injured 10 civilians — including children and women — at Jandrot and Nikial sectors along the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistan Army's media wing said Monday.

In its statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Pakistan, in response, killed at least one Indian solider and injured three others — including a major — and that the Army inflicted substantial damage on Indian posts that had initiated the fire.

The ISPR reiterated that the Indians were in ceasefire violation and that they were deliberately targeting civilian population.



The civilians from Jabbar, Sandhara, Sumbal Gali, and Dabsi villages of Kotli District were transferred to nearby medical facility for necessary care, the statement added.

Reacting to the situation, Pakistan Foreign Office summoned the Indian High Commissioner and Chargé d'affaires to record its protest.



On February 8, a civilian had embraced martyrdom when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Chirikot sector.

"They targeted civilian population with artillery and mortar fire. An innocent citizen Mir Muhammad embraced shahadat while a woman got injured in village Kakuta," according to the ISPR. It had said the injured woman was evacuated to a nearby medical facility for necessary medical care.

CAA intensifies India, Pakistan conflict

India had passed a new law last year granting citizenship to religious minorities fleeing from Muslim-majority countries — including Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh — but excludes the Muslim immigrants.

Known as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) 2019, the new legislation was an amendment to its 1955 legislation. It proposes to grant nationality to Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains, and Parsis, who arrived in India before 2015 but not Muslims.

Thousands of people — who see the law as anti-Muslim— have taken to the streets in India against the CAA triggering violent unrest. A southern state imposed curbs on public gatherings to preempt further demonstrations.

Many university students who were protesting against the bill were arrested by the authorities as well.