Rihanna to be awarded the NAACP’s President Award

Rihanna has become a household name in all of America after the singer paved her way into the beauty industry. Recently, she is all set to become one of the newest recipients of NAACP’s President’s Award during the upcoming NAACP Image Awards on BET.

According to an official press release, the award was presented to the singer, "in recognition of a special achievement and distinguished public service."

Some of the previous recipients of this award included, Jay-Z, Lauryn Hill, Soledad O'Brien, and Muhammad Ali.

The decision to honour Rihanna was one that was based on the culturally influential reinvention she partook in. She is not only considered a pop star but blazed her way into the beauty industry, as an individual who upheld diversity and inclusivity throughout the forefront of all of her creative realms.

president and CEO of the NAACP Derrick Johnson, stated, "Rihanna has not only enjoyed a groundbreaking career as an artist and musician but has also distinguished herself as a stellar public servant."

He continued, stating, "From her business achievements through Fenty to her tremendous record as an activist and philanthropist, Rihanna epitomizes the type of character, grace, and devotion to justice that we seek to highlight in our President’s Award."

With her introduction within the beauty industry, Rihanna slowly became a household name, the launch of her lingerie brand only furthered her integration within the American market.

People "saw her become the first woman of color to partner with LVMH and the first woman to start an original brand for the world's largest luxury group."

NAACP hails Rihanna for all of the philanthropic work she took part in over the years. By using her global influence for the good of mankind, the star nestled her way into the hearts of the public. One of her most far-reaching projects includes the Clara Lionel Foundation which Rihanna herself founded in 2012, in honour of her parents and grandparents.

Her organization, "supports and funds groundbreaking and effective education and emergency response programs around the world. The organization also works to improve the quality of life and promote global advocacy for young people everywhere."