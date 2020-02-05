Camila Cabello breaks social media hiatus with much-needed post about self-love

Camila Cabello was on a social media sabbatical for quite some time now. The Senorita singer has now made her presence felt online once again with a much-needed post about self-love.

Taking to Instagram with a gorgeous selfie, which was taken during a music video shoot, Camila detailed about how at times it is important to take a break.

“Hello!!!! usually, when I take these breaks from social media, it’s cause I need some space or time away from it - I think it’s healthy to know when you need time for yourself- that’s been my biggest thing I’ve worked on this year so far is to listen to my intuition and what my mind and body need!!!! When I feel overwhelmed or overstimulated I’m like.... ok I need to give myself a little room to slow down. but I miss and love you guys!!!!" read her post.

Camila gave her fans an update about her life saying, "I'm in London right now working on Cinderella and I'm having the time of my life TBH here's a picture behind the scenes of a music video that's coming out very very soon... how are you guys doing?! How's life!! How are your hearts! I'll read some of the comments and reply."


