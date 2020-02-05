Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to live in Madonna’s stunning New York apartment?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been in the news after their shocking royal exit and decision to move to Canada.



Amidst the drama that follows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wherever they go, it was recently revealed superstar singer Madonna came forth offering her Manhattan apartment to the royal couple.

Urging the Sussexes to consider living in the US, Madonna in a video said, “Harry, don’t run off to Canada — it’s so boring there."

The Hung Up singer went on to add, "I’ll let them sublet my apartment in Central Park West. It’s two-bedroom, it’s got the best view of Manhattan, incredible balcony. It’s going to be a winner. That’s going to be the deal-breaker."

Madonna concluded the video by saying, "No, Buckingham Palace has got nothing on CPW." Someone then commented, "the view is better, that’s for sure,” to which the pop star responded, “Yeah, for sure. A bunch of guys in wooly hats!"

