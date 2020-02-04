Amazon founder Jeff Bezos sued by girlfriend’s brother: report

SAN FRANCISCO: Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has been sued by Michael Sanchez, brother of his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.

Michael has filed a lawsuit against the world’s richest man, alleging that Bezos defamed him by saying that "I leaked intimate photos and texts" to the National Enquirer.

The lawsuit said he was a "dutiful brother and manager" to Lauren at the time of the leak.

Bezos has not issued any statement against him. Lauren, however, described her brother’s lawsuit against Bezos as "baseless and untrue".

Michael claimed he suffered substantial harm as a result of Amazon chief's allegations, including an FBI raid at his residence.

In January 2019, the National Enquirer exposed Bezos’ extramarital affair with Lauren, including text messages between them. In the lawsuit,



Last week, it was reported that Michael received a $200,000 payment from the National Enquirer for leaking intimate images and text.

Michael has denied his role in the leak, saying he is suing Bezos for unspecified damages “in an amount appropriate to punish and make an example of defendants”.